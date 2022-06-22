Suspects arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at Eastside trailhead

Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at the Coal Creek trailhead, the Bellevue Police Department said.

In a joint operation, Bellevue police and King County deputies arrested Johnny Taylor and Dominique Callier. Both are facing 12 felony charges after using a window punch to break into cars and steal credit cards to buy or attempt to buy gift cards, police said.

Investigators said after reviewing surveillance video from multiple car prowls at the trailhead, they identifed Taylor and Callier as suspects.

“These suspects brazenly drove into parking lots in broad daylight, punched out windows, prowled dozens of cars, then immediately went to stores to fraudulently use stolen credit cards,” said Capt. Shelby Shearer. “This happened at locations all over the Puget Sound region, and we know from their criminal history that there was a propensity for violence and that we needed to get them off the streets.”

Taylor is also accused of committing at least 10 other prowls along with another suspect at a North Bend trailhead, police said.

During one incident, law enforcement said Taylor and Francisco Pineda allegedly fired four shots at some people who interrupted a car prowl. Police said they assaulted a woman, stole her car and fled.

On June 8, investigators said they found the suspects, arrested them and recovered a stolen .357 revolver.

During a search of Taylor’s residence, investigators said they recovered stolen credit cards, identification and gift cards that were criminally obtained.

Police said Taylor and Pineda are being charged with robbery, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

During a search of Callier’s home, investigators found stolen credit cards, multiple car key fobs, identification cards and other stolen property from vehicles, officials said.

“Working with the King County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to identify, arrest and get these suspects behind bars,” Shearer said. “We know these prowls are frightening for our residents, and costly and potentially dangerous.”

Bellevue police and deputies advised that to help prevent becoming a car prowl victim, valuables should not be left in the car, but if an item must be left unattended, hide it before arriving at your destination and remember to lock your car doors.

