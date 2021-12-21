Suspects arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in Livingston, police say

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies that occurred in Livingston, according to authorities.

Anthony Huerta, 26, and Wendy Mendez, 22, both of Livingston, were arrested at about 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bay Meadow Lane after they were identified as suspects, according to a Livingston Police Department social media post.

According to police, the arrests came after a week-long investigation into the robberies, the first of which was an armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 14 at about 11:30 p.m. at Liquor Plus in the 400 block of Winton Parkway, according to Interim Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale. Police investigated two additional armed robberies on Dec. 17 that occurred between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m..

Hale said a 45-year-old man was robbed in the 400 block of Industrial Drive around 6 a.m., then Klairs convenience store was robbed in the 700 block of North Main Street about 20 minutes later.

Authorities said the suspects allegedly stole cash and liquor from the stores and stole a wallet and phone from the 45-year-old victim. No injuries were reported.

During the course of the investigation, detectives collected evidence and received information that led them to identify Huerta and Mendez as suspects.

Police said the suspects were involved in a high-speed pursuit with the Merced Police Department on Dec. 17 prior to their arrests. Hale said information from the pursuit led Livingston police to believe the suspects were headed toward Huerta’s Livingston residence. Investigators positioned themselves near the residence and the two were taken into custody.

Hale said detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage as well as additional evidence that linked the suspects to the robberies. Officers located stolen property and a handgun during the search.

The suspects were arrested by Livingston police officers with assistance from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office S.T.A.R. Team.

Mendez was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity and conspiracy, according to jail records. She remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Huerta was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity, criminal terrorist threats, evading and an infraction, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $400,000 bond.

Livingston police ask anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective T. Kollmann at 209-394-7916.