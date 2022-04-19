Suspects arrested in connection to possible 2021 shooting

Apr. 19—The Yuba City Police Department announced the arrests of several suspects in connection with the possible 2021 fatal shooting of a man in Yuba City.

Michelle Brazil, Support Services lieutenant for the Yuba City Police Department, said detectives received information on March 3, 2021, of a possible shooting that occurred days earlier in an apartment in the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City that resulted in 47-year-old Michael Ontiveros (Connor) allegedly being killed.

Brazil said detectives were able to locate the crime scene, but not Ontiveros in the apartment. Brazil said detectives began a homicide investigation as a result.

Yuba City Police Department detectives spoke to numerous witnesses and worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Chico State University anthropology department, and the Yuba County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team over the course of the year, Brazil said.

As a result of that investigation, detectives identified several suspects in the case.

Last week, on April 12, detectives with the Yuba City Police Department arrested three suspects in connection to the possible homicide for accessory after the fact of murder. They include 47-year-old Arthur Gomez of Yuba City, 52-year-old Ricky Martinez of Yuba City, and 67-year-old Jaime Gonzalez of Marysville. Brazil said an arrest warrant also was issued for 47-year-old Timothy King of Olivehurst for murder.

King is currently in custody in prison on an unrelated case and will be charged in this case, Brazil said.

When the Appeal reached out to Brazil for more details on Ontiveros and if his body was ever found, Brazil said because it is an on-going investigation, then more details could not be provided. Doing so "could compromise the pending case," Brazil said.

As of Monday, Gomez and Martinez were listed as being at Sutter County Jail with bail set at $250,000 each. Gonzalez was listed as being at Sutter County Jail with multiple charges and bail amounts set with the largest being $100,000.

Detectives are currently asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them at 530-822-4661.