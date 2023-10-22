Suspects arrested in downtown Bound Brook burglary

BOUND BROOK – Two Manville men – one allegedly armed with a loaded gun – have been charged in a burglary of an East Street business.

Israel Oliver, 24, was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a Superior Court detention hearing, Police Chief Richard Colombaroni said. The other suspect, Dyon Jimenez, 20, has been released on his own recognizance.

Oliver has been charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree degree certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, fourth-degree possession of hollow-point bullets and resisting arrest.

Second-degree crimes carry a state prison sentence of five to 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Jimenez has been charged with third-degree burglary.

Local: Bound Brook launches community policing program. Here's what it'll do

At about 12:50 a.m. Oct. 19. police received call of a burglary in process at an East Street business.

When they arrived at the scene, officers immediately encountered the two suspects inside the business, the chief said.

The suspects attempted to flee on foot but were subsequently apprehended by officers.

During Oliver's arrest, a .38-caliber revolver loaded with hollow-point bullets fell out of his sweatshirt pocket, Colombaroni said.

Bound Brook detectives determined the two had allegedly entered the business by breaking a glass door and had ransacked the business before police officers arrived, according to the chief.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bound Brook NJ burglary suspects arrested