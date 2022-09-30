Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire

A suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Chelsea has been brought back to the city after being located more than 250 miles away in New Hampshire, police said Friday.

Suspect Travis Forbes, 34, is facing murder charges for knifing victim Jamal Burton, 38, during the Aug. 31 attack, police said.

Forbes had fled to New Hampshire and was arrested in the Granite State on Sept. 8, cops said. He was extradited back to New York on Thursday.

His accomplice, Nylisha Macon was arrested within a few hours of the stabbing, but cops didn’t announce her apprehension until Forbes was in custody.

Macon, 42, was charged with assault.

Burton got into an argument with the duo on Seventh Ave. near W. 28th St. around 12:50 a.m., according to police.

As the three fought, Macon struck Burton at least once. Forbes then pulled a knife and plunged it into the Burton’s chest multiple times, cops said.

Medics rushed Burton to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

It was not immediately disclosed what sparked the bloody fight or if Burton knew the two attackers prior to the fight.

Burton lived in East New York, Brooklyn, about a mile from Macon, police said. Forbes lived in the Bronx.

Forbes was ordered held without bail following a brief arraignment proceeding at Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday. Macon was ordered held on $40,000 bail at her arraignment on Sept. 1.