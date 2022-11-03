Suspects arrested after high-speed chase

Nov. 3—ALBANY — A pair of suspects were arrested in Albany Thursday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties.

Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, who were in a stolen pickup truck, were initially pursued by officers in Mitchell County. That pursuit continued into Dougherty County and ended on the 1100 block of Van Deman Street. Police said Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement officers after the chase ended.

A police news release said Arnold tried to flee the scene before being arrested, but was hit by the stolen truck the duo was in. After a foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend Gardner after he shot himself in the jaw.

Both suspects were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with injuries. The GBI is investigating the incident.