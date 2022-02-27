Suspects arrested in home invasion during which invader was killed, release states

Two people have been arrested in a shootout during a Palm Coast home invasion in December that left one of the invaders dead, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Kwentel Moultrie, 23, and Taylor Manjarres, 20, both of Palm Coast, were charged with burglary of a dwelling while armed and second-degree felony murder in the death of Zaire Roberts, 23, according to the release.

Moultrie and Manjarres were each being held on $400,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after detectives arrested them late Friday afternoon, the release stated. Moultrie was also being held without bond on additional offenses, according to the jail online records.

Roberts died after a shootout in the hallway of a Regent Lane home during the home invasion on Dec. 29, according to the sheriff's office.

The initial report indicated a stripper from Daytona Beach had been at the home before the shooting, but there was no mention of that in the latest release.

Roberts, Moultrie and Manjarres had planned to buy narcotics from the home’s resident, but instead tried a drug rip-off, the sheriff's office release stated.

Just before 9:30 that night, Manjarres met with the occupant of the home on Regent Lane while Moultrie and Roberts hid outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Manjarres distracted the resident while Moultrie and Roberts entered the home, the release stated. The resident confronted Roberts. Roberts shot the resident twice and the resident returned fired at Roberts in self-defense, killing him, according to the press release.

Roberts died at the scene from his injuries.

Moultrie and Manjarres then fled in a car, the release stated.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office Detective Sarah Scalia led an investigation which included numerous witness interviews, reviewing hours of surveillance footage and serving more than 20 search warrants and subpoenas, according to the release.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly praised the work of his agency and others that helped, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was a difficult case made more difficult because the home invasion victim was not immediately forthcoming and detectives had to use all investigative means at their disposal to solve this case,” Staly stated in the release.

“This crime occurred because the victim was a drug dealer. Because if he was not selling drugs, this crime likely would not have occurred,” according to Staly.

Moultrie has a criminal history which includes six felony and four misdemeanor arrests, including arrests on charges of sexual battery, robbery by sudden snatching, armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and theft and drug offenses, according to the release.

Before his arrest Friday, Moultrie was out on bond in a sex offense that occurred in 2019. In January 2021, while out on bond for that offense, he committed two more felonies in Volusia County, the release stated. Manjarres has faced previous charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana (under 20 grams), according to the release.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler sheriff: Police arrest 2 in home invasion in which invader was killed