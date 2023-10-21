Two suspects in a methamphetamine sales ring were arrested on possession of illegal narcotics for distribution in Nashville and Davidson County, officials said.

Reynaldo Daniel Vallejo, 27, and Luak Mayall Tut, 29, were charged with possession of meth, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana for sale, among other charges. They were booked into the Davidson County Jail Downtown Detention Center at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to the jail's booking reports.

Vallejo was identified as a suspected drug dealer during a months-long investigation into meth distribution by agents with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division narcotics detectives.

He was arrested on Friday after a brief chase, and police subsequently obtained a search warrant for his home.

Police said Tut was destroying evidence when they arrived at the home on Allen Road in a residential area abutting Nashville International Airport.

The search uncovered stacks of cash and "a resale amount" of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl that were seized for the investigation, police said.

Bond was set at $85,000 for Vallejo and $50,000 for Tut.

"TBI drug agents and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division narcotics detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence on Allen Road, where they located various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl/ heroin, firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash, along with assorted drug paraphernalia," TBI said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Suspects arrested in Nashville methamphetamine ring investigation