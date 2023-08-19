Suspects arrested in national T-Mobile store scheme responsible for $500k in theft, Gwin. police say

A 24-year-old Alpharetta man and a 38-year-old Lawrenceville man have been arrested in connection to being a part of a nationwide theft scheme at T-Mobile stores.

Gwinnett County police identified 24-year-old Damani Wright and 38-year-old Jason Hall as part of this large, organized theft scheme.

Wright was charged with theft by shoplifting and was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Hall faces one count of theft by shoplifting and was also booked into the jail.

Another man, 39-year-old Brent Brooks was also believed to have been a part f this scheme, but police believe he left the state.

Officials estimated these suspects could be responsible for about $500,000 in theft from T-Mobile stores nationwide.

Police said more arrests from other law enforcement agencies in connection to this scheme may be forthcoming.

It is unclear exactly how many people were involved in these thefts.

