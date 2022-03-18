Suspects arrested in Oct. 12 triple homicide

Mar. 18—The Meridian Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of two Meridian men in connection with the shooting death of three men on Oct. 12.

Jyquan Radcliff, 20, and Tavion Radcliff, 24, were arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Oct. 12, Jacoby Jones, 21, Kodi Davidson Jr., 23, and Hunter Card, 24, were shot and killed at a residence on 17th street. An infant, less than a year old, was also shot twice.

MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Thursday's arrests came as part of an ongoing investigation into the shootings by the department's Criminal Investigative Division. Officers questioned a third man in the case, but determined there was no evidence he was involved, she said.

MPD is continuing to investigate the shooting, Luebbers said, and investigators are working to uncover the identity of a third suspect.

"They still have one more they're tying to identify," she said.

Luebbers said investigators are also working to find the motive that prompted the shootings.

"They're still working on the why," she said.

Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff are being held without bond. If convicted, they could face life in prison or the death penalty.