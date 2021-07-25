Suspects arrested after one dead, two wounded in Friday night shooting at Spokane Valley bar

Jul. 24—One person died and two went to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning at a bar on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives charged two males in relation to the shooting Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Alexandro Aguilar, 29, was arrested on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

The second suspect, 26-year-old Anthony Bonds, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. about a fight and gunshots at Ichabod's East, 12116 E. Sprague Ave. When they arrived, one male victim was found dead inside the business.

Another man with life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital by witnesses before deputies arrived, the release said.

Spokane Valley Fire and AMR provided medical care to a third victim, a female. They transported her to the hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

After the deputies arrived, more gunshots were reported nearby. They requested emergency assistance from Washington State Patrol and the Spokane and Liberty Lake police departments. Officers searched the area to locate other victims or suspects but were unsuccessful, the release said.

Spokane County Forensic Unit Technicians and Major Crimes Unit Detectives continued their investigation through Saturday morning, the release said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim at a later time, the release said.