Suspects arrested after reported rolling gunfight along Interstate 30

Mar. 7—Law enforcement agencies in Rockwall and Royse City are investigating a reported rolling gun battle which was said to have occurred along Interstate 30 between the two cities Sunday afternoon, resulting in multiple arrests.

The Rockwall Police Department issued a statement indicating that at approximately 1:35 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of a rolling disturbance that originated in Royse City between three vehicles traveling west on the interstate. Multiple 911 callers indicated suspects in two of the vehicles were shooting at each other.

A silver Hyundai SUV involved in the incident exited westbound and caused a crash on Ridge Road under the I-30 bridge. Three suspects ran from the location as officers arrived. Two were quickly taken into custody and a third was located near the scene by a Rockwall County Deputy. The other vehicle involved in the shooting was stopped by a Rockwall County Deputy at Dalrock and Interstate 30. None of the involved parties were injured and the shooting is currently under investigation by the Royse City Police Department.