Suspects arrested after Saturday morning officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An officer has been placed on administrative leave and two suspects arrested after an early Saturday morning Oklahoma City shooting according to police.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > ACLU of Oklahoma sends letter to City of Shawnee on “No Sit, No Lie” ordinance >

Police said that they responded to a shooting that happened near Southwest 26th Street and South Douglas Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to OKCPD, two suspects were involved with one of them having been armed with a rifle and firing shots into an occupied home.

Shooting near SW 26th

Eventually, police put one of the suspects into custody around 3 a.m. but they said the other was still on the run. Police reported that the officer, the suspect in custody, and the occupants inside the home were not injured.

Around 9 a.m. officials said they were able to find and arrest the second suspect who had a gunshot wound to the arm.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Norman argument ends in five-year-old shot, suspect arrested >

No names were released on Saturday. The officer who was involved has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation begins per officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.