3 in custody after shooting on I-5 in Tukwila

Three people were arrested after a shooting on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 405 in Tukwila on Saturday afternoon, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.

Johnson said the shooting occurred around 2 p.m.

Troopers told a KIRO 7 crew at the scene that three cars were involved.

Two cars were speeding on I-5, and someone in each car opened fire on the other car, troopers said. At least 10 shots were fired.

Both cars got into a collision with a third car.

Johnson said one person was shot in the forearm, but the injury was non-life-threatening. That person was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and was later placed into custody.

Two others fled from the second car but were later caught by Tukwila police officers, Johnson said.

Troopers told KIRO 7 that a backpack with two AR-15s and a handgun, which the suspects tried to ditch, were found.

Troopers said they believe the shooting was gang-related, but said previously it was provoked by road rage, adding that the number of altercations between drivers is getting out of control.

“It is through the roof,” trooper Richard Allen said. “We’re having more and more of these types (of) situations every day. Shootings are up. Road rage incidents are up, and really the best thing I would just say is, if somebody cuts you off, take a breath. Try to protect each other out there. Try to keep each other safe.”

All three suspects, in their 20s, were booked into the King County Jail.

All lanes were blocked but were reopened hours later on Saturday.

This is the 20th shooting this year on a freeway in King County that troopers are investigating.

At the same time last year, the number of shootings on freeways in King County was 12.

Scene video from today's shooting on I-5 shows a car with bullet holes, a hanging bumper, and a bent hood. Detectives, including a K-9 unit, continued to investigate - all NB lanes are now open. Troopers say at least 10 shots were fired. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/acX3v06aoC — Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) April 3, 2022

The driver at Harborview was placed into custody. Two others fled from the second vehicle and were apprehended. A backpack was found with weapons inside that was discarded prior to their arrest. NO suspects outstanding. Call the WSP if you have any info. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 3, 2022

More news from KIRO 7

Story continues

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP



