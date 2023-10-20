Suspects arrested in spree of catalytic converter thefts in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH – Two New York City men have been charged in a recent spree of catalytic converter thefts here, Police Chief Matthew Geist announced.

Omar Hernandez and Gabriel M. Burgos, both 31, of the Bronx, were charged with theft, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, among 77 criminal counts, Geist said.

The two men are accused of stealing more than $33,500 in catalytic converters in the borough from December 2022 to February 2023, mainly targeting Hondas on the west side of town at night, the chief said.

An eight-month investigation identified Hernandez and Burgos as suspects, with the help of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Teaneck Police Department, Geist said.

“We recognize how frustrating the dramatic surge in catalytic converter thefts has been for ourcommunity,” the chief said. “This investigation highlights the importance of our law enforcement partnerships while legislators continue to work to address this state and nationwide epidemic. We will employ this same pursuit of anyone who endeavors to victimize our community.”

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Middlesex Borough Detective Scott Mulford at 732-356-1900 ext. 359.

