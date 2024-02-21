Suspects arrested after stealing items from DeKalb Citi Trends, police say

Multiple people were arrested after police said they stole merchandise from a Citi Trends in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb police, this past weekend officers were called to the Citi Trends on Memorial Drive regarding a burglary.

Authorities said video footage showed the suspects burglarizing the store before running away.

DeKalb officials said a short time later, a manager spotted the suspects on Memorial Drive and called police.

When officers got to the area, the suspects reportedly split up and ran. The suspects were quickly arrested and several hundred dollars worth of stolen items were recovered.

DKPD said they are not able to release the names or ages of the suspects at this time. Officials also did not say how many suspects were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

