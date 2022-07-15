Suspects arrested in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootings across Southern California

A makeshift memorial appears for 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, a 7-Eleven store clerk who was fatally shot early Monday morning at the store in Brea. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Two suspects have been arrested in a string of deadly shootings at 7-Eleven stores in Southern California that left two dead and three injured, Brea police said Friday.

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer announced the arrests and scheduled a news conference for later in the day.

The suspects' names were not released, and authorities would not say what crimes the pair are accused of committing.

The first of the holdups occurred in Ontario just after midnight Monday, followed by a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Upland about 40 minutes later. Neither resulted in injuries.

At 1:50 a.m. in Riverside, a 7-Eleven in the 5100 block of La Sierra Avenue was robbed. During the crime, the robber pulled a handgun and shot a customer, who was in grave condition at the time, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Less than two hours after the Riverside robbery, police responded to a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Santa Ana, in the 300 block of East 17th Street.

Matthew Rule, 24, was robbed and fatally shot outside the store, police said, adding that it did not appear the gunman entered the store.

At 4:17 a.m., police responded to another robbery at a 7-Eleven in Brea. Store clerk Matthew Hirsch, 40, was fatally shot.

Finally, La Habra police responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven on East Whittier Boulevard at 4:55 a.m. Two unidentified victims, who are believed to have been the clerk and a customer, were shot. Both are expected to survive, authorities said.

On Thursday, 7-Eleven Inc. offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction those involved in the shootings.

“Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on Franchisee, associate and customer safety,” the company wrote in a statement.

Georgan Browning, wife of 60-year-old Russell Browning, who survived being shot in the face outside La Habra store, said she and her husband were happy to learn of the arrests.

“It brings a peace of mind to us that he’s captured and that he can’t hurt anyone else or disrupt any more lives,” the 74-year-old said in a phone interview with The Times. “We’re going to pray for him, for mercy.”

She said the shooter must be hurting to have taken such a violent path that day.

Russell Browning, a truck driver, was sitting in his car outside the convenience store when he noticed a person next to his passenger window. Before he realized what was happening, a handgun was fired at him.

Browning’s wife said the bullet struck her husband's lip and exited his jaw area. She said he’s continuing to recover.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him,” she said. “He’s alive and he’s home.”

Times staff writers Grace Toohey and Itzel Luna contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.