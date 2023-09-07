Suspects arrested in taco truck holdups tied to string of robberies?

Sep. 6—At least two people are in custody after robbing two taco trucks in Lodi and Thornton over the weekend.

Lt. Mike Manetti said Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Tacos Aztecas food truck, which had been parked behind the Shell gas station at 2420 W. Turner Road.

"From what we could tell, one of the suspects climbed through the window of the truck and shot at two cameras inside," Manetti said. "Then they stole money from the register and one of the employees, and fled through the apartment complex to the south."

Manetti said officers learned a similar robbery occurred in Thornton while they were still on scene at Turner Road.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled a vehicle over on Highway 12 and arrested a group of individuals as they were heading back into town, Manetti said.

Stockton resident Julian Holguin, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were identified as being responsible for the Lodi robbery, Manetti said.

According to the Sheriff's Office jail inmate log, Holguin is being held without bail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a controlled narcotic, conspiracy, threaten to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, vandalism that destroys property, willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and various gang and weapons charges.

He is scheduled to appear in San Joaquin Court on at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

According to court records, Holguin has not appeared before a judge as an adult.

Deputy Nick Goucher, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said the investigation is still open and further information would not be released at this time, as it appears the suspects had been responsible for a string of robberies in the area.