Suspects arrested in two separate Brooklyn shooting deaths

Police have made arrests in the fatal shootings of two men killed in separate incidents in Brooklyn earlier this year, cops said Sunday.

Daniel Hurdle, 30, and Gabriel Hoyle, 39, were arrested for the May slayings in Bedford-Stuyvesant and were both charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

In the latest killing, Lateek Poindexter, 29, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Lexington Ave. near Marcy Ave. about 1:40 a.m. May 31, cops said.

He was shot in the head.

Poindexter was rushed to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved.

Hurdle was held without bail following a Saturday arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court, records show.

Just a few days earlier, Alfred Bent, 53, was shot leaving a party for a fallen friend on Decatur St. near Malcolm X Blvd around 11:25 p.m. May 28, police said.

Hoyle shot him in the head, cops said.

The father and mechanic was taken to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Hoyle was also held without bail after a Saturday arraignment, court records show.