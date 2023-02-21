Suspects arrested for tying kidnap victim to chair with barbed wire and carving crosses into face and hands

(Madison CountySheriff’s Office)

Three suspects were arrested in North Carolina for allegedly tying their kidnap victim to a chair with barbed wire and carving multiple crosses on their face and body.

Madison County authorities say that the victim raised the alarm after escaping to a house in the East Fork area.

The victim had numerous cuts to their face, arms and body, said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Buddy Harwood says that a search warrant was executed at a home and deputies found a basement where the victim had allegedly been imprisoned.

He said the victim’s hands and feet had been tied to a chair with barbed wire, their chest was tied to a beam of the house with barbed wire, and the victim’s mouth had been taped.

The sheriff also said that the victim had been punched and kicked in the head, struck multiple times in the head with firearms, hit with a crowbar, and sliced by multiple knives.

Patrick Banks was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James Angel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Nicole Sawyer was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.