Suspects arrested and wanted following investigation into 'straw' purchases of guns

Tuscaloosa Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice speaks at Tuscaloosa Police headquarters Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, as police working in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the U.S. Attorney and the local district attorney announce the results of an operation to remove illegally obtained firearms. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Tuscaloosa, state and federal officials announced Monday that 21 suspects have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to the purchase of handguns for people who cannot legally own one.

The suspects – nine facing state charges; 13 others at the federal level – are accused of multiple crimes associated with what are considered “straw purchases,” or legally purchasing a gun with the intent of providing it to convicted felon or other resident who is barred by law from possessing a firearm.

“When you sign an ATF Form 4473 and you purchase firearms, you’re attesting that you are purchasing it for yourself and not someone else,” said Ash Lightner, the assistant special agent in charge assigned to the Alabama area out of the Nashville field division of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco. “This is a strategy that we came up with of trying to cut firearms from … being trafficked (and) cut them off at the source.”

At the federal level, lying on the ATF form required to purchase a firearm is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

The state charge of lying on a form to obtain a firearm is also a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

The nine suspects facing state charges are from or reside near Tuscaloosa, officials said.

The 13 suspects facing federal charges reside in Alabama. To lawfully purchase a firearm in Alabama, the buyer is legally required to be a resident of the state.

“Many of these guns purchased end up in the hands of criminals (who) cannot legally own or possess a firearm and (they are) ultimately used in violent crimes in our community,” said Tuscaloosa Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Rice. “This is extremely important for not only our department but our community, and we’re going to continue with this stringent enforcement of the law.”

He urged residents and gun sellers alike to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 if they have information on illegal gun purchases.

Story continues

Four of the nine identified suspects facing state charges and all 13 facing federal charges were in custody as of Monday afternoon. The suspects could face a range of charges, including felony possession, conspiracy, making false statements to a federal firearms licensee and dealing without a license, among others.

For more than two months, Tuscaloosa police and the ATF have been monitoring suspected straw purchases of weapons.

In that time, they have identified 247 firearms purchased by someone with the intent of providing them to someone else, said Capt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Not all of the firearms have yet been recovered. Officials said they tracked one weapon provided to a 15-year-old that was later used in a crime. They also tracked another handgun that was bought for a person who was barred from owning a firearm because of a conviction for attempted murder.

And these weapons were taken not only to locations in Alabama, but also to areas in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

“The guns trafficked up to D.C. ended up in their worst district, and that’s a very violent district,” Lightner said.

And Lightner said states like Alabama are targeted for these straw purchases because the laws to buy and possess guns here are less strict than others across the nation.

“It’s not as stringent down here as far as possession of firearms and purchasing firearms," Lightner said, "so individuals can purchase them here, take them up to the northeast and the other states where it’s more stringent, and make a lot more money in those areas.”

The straw purchase investigation sprang from efforts from the local ATF Task Force, of which a Tuscaloosa police officer is a member.

The task force's goal, officials said, is to help stem the tide of gun violence, which they said is becoming more and more prevalent within the Tuscaloosa area.

“Y’all are well aware how tired we are of the violent crime that affects us in Tuscaloosa County, and I am exceptionally pleased with the relationships that we have with our local, state and federal partners, without which this sort of operation would not be possible,” said Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb. “This is attacking the crime before it happens. … It’s not after the fact, after we’ve got another home or car or body shot up. What we’re doing now is going after the people who are illegally purchasing guns.

“And we don’t care if it’s the illegal purchase, the illegal sale, the illegal possession or the illegal use of guns, we are going to do everything we possibly can to attack it at every level and make our community as safe as it possibly can be.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Suspects arrested, wanted for illegal gun purchases in Tuscaloosa