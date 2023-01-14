Suspects arrested in York County after stealing puppies from Charlotte, deputies say

The York County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte.

Deputies said the incident took place Saturday morning.

The burglary turned into a pursuit that reached Rock Hill, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspects wrecked their vehicle near Springdale Road and fled the scene on foot.

The K9 team was then used to track down the suspects and they were taken into custody.

The puppies were then returned to their home in Charlotte, deputies said.

