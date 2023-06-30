Suspects arrested in Yuba City shooting case

Jun. 29—The Yuba City Police Department arrested two suspects allegedly involved in a recent shooting, officials announced on Thursday.

On June 19 at around 8 p.m, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City in response to a victim who had allegedly been shot during an argument between several people over the purchase of illegal drugs, police said.

The victim reportedly stepped in to separate the people involved in the argument when he was shot by the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male juvenile. The alleged shooter and a white male adult fled the scene following the incident, officials said.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for treatment.

Investigators later identified the two suspects as 18-year-old Angel Isai Aleman-Saucedo of Marysville and 18-year-old Draven Vandorn of Yuba City.

On June 23 at around 3:15 p.m., Vandorn was arrested by the Anderson Police Department as he was leaving Anderson River Park in Anderson. He was later transported to Sutter County Jail by the Yuba City Police Department and booked on charges of accessory after the fact and criminal conspiracy. As of Thursday afternoon, Vandorn was in custody with a bail of $100,000.

On Wednesday, investigators located Aleman-Saucedo in his home in Marysville and a search of his residence was conducted. Officials said they were unable to locate the firearm used during the shooting.

Aleman-Saucedo was booked into the Sutter County Jail on the charges of attempted homicide and attempted first-degree robbery. As of Thursday afternoon, he was in custody with a bail of $500,000.