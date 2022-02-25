Suspects attack, rob school bus driver in Brooklyn
It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in a school bus parking lot in Borough Park.
It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in a school bus parking lot in Borough Park.
Video shows the group chasing and then attacking one of the men. Both victims are 70 years old.
APD: Street racer crashed into school bus
A 27-year-old was also critically injured as the friends gathered to light fireworks on the ice of a Michigan lake, officials say.
The teacher is seen on video discussing her frustration with vaccines and politics with two colleagues.
Hagerstown Police are again seeking the public's help with ongoing efforts to prosecute those who ride off-road vehicles illegally on city streets.
Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected.
A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain covered the Oklahoma City metro Wednesday, but traffic emergencies were not as drastic as expected.
Target will continue encouraging social distancing and offering masks to shoppers.
A Florida man has been accused of shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a heated argument turned violent, leaving the man with “critical, life threatening injuries.” Ryan Hawkins, 45, is now facing charges of attempted murder after the fight broke out Feb. 5 outside a South Blue Lake Avenue home, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Hawkins initially told deputies that he had fired at the man after the victim “armed himself with a brick” but after reviewing s
Johnny Marr materializes on the Zoom screen a little bit like an apparition until he’s settled, his camera following his movements as he swings around the captain’s chair in his studio, Crazy Face Factory, in his hometown of Manchester, UK. Marr can be regarded as practically a mythical figure to those who have long regarded […]
Russian missiles pounded Kyiv on Friday, families cowered in shelters and authorities told residents to prepare Molotov cocktails to defend Ukraine's capital as fighting was reported in the outskirts of the city. Moscow said it had captured the Hostomel airfield northwest of the capital - a vital staging post for an assault on Kyiv that has been fought over since Russian paratroopers landed there in the first hours of the war. This could not be confirmed and the Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting there.
Sanctions against Russia could ultimately put Haas team's Uralkali title sponsorship in jeopardy.
Keven Rodriguez was in uniform and arrived to the deal in his squad car last month, the U.S. attorney said. He had come to the attention of police after informants reported he was dealing drugs late last year.
A full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine could push troops right up to NATO's U.S.-reinforced border.
“She just seemed like she never got over it,” Brett Gibson said of his step-daughter’s battle with COVID.
Police said the driver backed into a KCPD patrol vehicle before speeding away. A second crash happened three blocks north after the driver allegedly blew a red light.
A first-of-its-kind study captured a man's brain activity around death. Brain waves linked with memory and dreams continued after his heart stopped.
New York City will experiment with installing barriers or doors on a few subway platforms, the city's transit chief said on Wednesday, with residents on edge over a rise in violence against riders. The move comes five weeks after a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Go, was struck and killed by a train at the Times Square subway station after an assailant shoved her onto the tracks without warning. The barriers can only be installed in some subway stations, Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Janno Lieber told local NY1 in an interview posted to the MTA website on Wednesday, because the aging system was not built to accommodate them.
After an inmate would be processed at Broward Sheriff’s Office detention center, two employees would occasionally give a bail bondsman private information in exchange for food and cash. Now, the trio are facing their own bond to get out of jail.
A North Carolina police officer has been arrested, accused of allegedly selling cocaine while in uniform and driving his patrol vehicle, prosecutors announced.