Suspects attack, rob school bus driver in Brooklyn

New York City will experiment with installing barriers or doors on a few subway platforms, the city's transit chief said on Wednesday, with residents on edge over a rise in violence against riders. The move comes five weeks after a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Go, was struck and killed by a train at the Times Square subway station after an assailant shoved her onto the tracks without warning. The barriers can only be installed in some subway stations, Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Janno Lieber told local NY1 in an interview posted to the MTA website on Wednesday, because the aging system was not built to accommodate them.