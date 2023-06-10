Suspect's attempt to evade police ends in rollover crash. Now he's facing multiple charges

WOONSOCKET — A 20-year-old Woonsocket man faces charges in a crash that took place on Social Street in Woonsocket Friday afternoon, according to police.

The suspect was wanted on a felony warrant when police spotted him, Woonsocket police Chief Thomas F. Oates III said Saturday.

Shortly after police tried to approach the man, he sped off in a vehicle, Oates said.

The man sideswiped two oncoming cars as he sped down Social Street, rear-ended a third car then rolled over, according to Oates.

Former Cranston councilman arrested again, charged with child molestation. What we know

Grand jury says law enforcement 'justified' in shooting suspect in Woonsocket – here's why

After his capture, the man faced charges of reckless driving, second offense; three counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries; obstruction; and arrest.

The warrant he was wanted on accuses him of failure to appear for paying restitution stemming from an original offense of assault and battery, said Oates.

Three other people, he said, were injured during the crash and were taken to the hospital. An investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man tries to drive away from Woonsocket police, rolls his vehicle