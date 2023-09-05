Suspects attempt to steal ATM in Wethersfield with stolen commercial truck

Police are investigating after three people tried stealing an ATM in Wethersfield over the weekend using a stolen commercial truck.

The theft was reported Saturday at Chase Bank, located at 1151 Silas Deane Highway, at about 4:38 a.m. when security staff from the bank contacted police and said three men were attempting to steal the ATM outside of the building, according to the Wethersfield Police Department. Security staff said they were watching the attempted theft as it happened.

As officers were en route, they were told by bank security that the suspects were not able to steal the ATM and fled the area on foot.

Police said they found an abandoned commercial Ford F-250 outside the bank that had been stolen in West Haven. The vehicle was left running with a door open, police said.

Officers from Wethersfield and a Connecticut State Police K-9 tried to track the suspects, but they could not be found, according to police.

The incident is being investigated by the Wethersfield Police Department Detective Division.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Lt. Buyak at 860-721-2915.