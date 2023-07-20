Suspects in attempted White Settlement bank robbery identified and arrested, police say

Two suspects connected with an attempted White Settlement bank robbery in April have been identified and arrested, officials said Thursday.

April Curry, 29, and Joseph Caddell, 47, confessed they were involved in an attempt to rob the Wells Fargo Bank at 101 S. Jim Wright Freeway, White Settlement police said in a news release.

Surveillance footage shows a man and woman arriving at the bank on a motorcycle the afternoon of April 18, according to the release. The man parked the motorcycle, which officials believe was stolen, and remained in the parking lot while the woman entered the bank.

One inside, the woman handed the teller a note demanding everything in the drawer. “No games or everyone dies,” the note read, according to the release. The teller activated a holdup alarm, and the woman apparently panicked and fled the bank without any money. The woman jumped on the motorcycle, and she and the man headed northbound on Loop 820.

Officials said dozens of tips about the identity of the pair came in after the attempted robbery was featured on local media June 21. A tip that came in Tuesday led them to identify Curry as the suspect who entered the bank and Caddell as the accomplice and getaway driver.

Both Curry and Caddell were already in the Johnson County Jail on unrelated charges, according to court records.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook praised the investigative team and said they did an incredible job bringing the duo to justice.

“This demonstrates the importance of involving the community in helping solve crimes and the value of our federal, state and local agency partnerships,” Cook said in the release.

White Settlement police are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine if any federal charges will be brought against the suspects, officials said.