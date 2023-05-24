As suspects await trial, non-profit group helps Wilmington sex trafficking victims heal

A Safe Place promotes its mission in many places throughout the Wilmington area.

Six men behind a Wilmington escort service are facing charges for allegedly making money by exploiting women through human trafficking and prostitution.

In late April, authorities reported that a six-month investigation of Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers involved more than 150 victims.

As the suspects await a potential trial, A Safe Place is helping victims recover.

"I think that number is probably a lot higher, given the fact that this has been going on for at least 10 years," said Dawn Ferrer, executive director of A Safe Place, a nonprofit organization fighting sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in the area.

The escort service has been on the law enforcement's radar for a long time, according to the organization.

Ferrer said the group is working closely with the FBI. She's been with A Safe Place for almost a decade and worked as a case manager. A part of the problem is victims not wanting to come forward.

"There's a lot of fear of doing that," she said. "I think that's one of the main reasons it took this long for it to finally result in arrests."

A vulnerable Wilmington

During an activity, supporters of A Safe Place To Go show support for victims of sex trafficking.

Ferrer said trauma makes them vulnerable and the suspects know who to prey on and take advantage of. Some of the personal experiences are seeing domestic violence when they were younger or going through sexual abuse during their childhood.

"You end up associating love with that sex and abuse," Ferrer said. "You kind of continue that pattern into adulthood."

North Carolina ranks 9th in the United States for human trafficking reports, according to A Safe Place. For the Wilmington area, the highway system and being a coastal tourism destination is a part of that.

"That just increases the demand to pay for sex," she said.

Substance abuse is another factor, especially with the opioid crisis. A lot of times, Ferrer said it goes hand-in-hand. Ferrer added that military presence in areas with strip clubs where prostitution may occur, and the agriculture industry are other reasons.

"With the whole agriculture industry, it's actually a cross between labor trafficking and sex trafficking as well," she said about migrant workers. "There's a lot of good that's being done, but unfortunately there are those farms where there is labor trafficking and legal aid stays on top of that."

Supporters of A Safe Place show support for victims of sex trafficking.

Illegal massage parlors are another challenge. At any given time, Ferrer said, Wilmington has about 10 to 15. Several were busted recently, but Ferrer said it's hard to get victims to give information.

A Safe Place is opening a long-term residential program, called "The Farm," in Castle Hayne in mid-June. The space will have farm animals and gardens.

"It's going to be a very therapeutic environment where these victims can come and take their time to heal," she said. "We're really excited to be able to offer that."

Another effort is a preventative program for middle school girls to teach participants about manipulation, vulnerabilities and healthy relationships.

Who are the defendants?

The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes several state, local, and federal agencies, said a group of men allegedly recruited workers, promising thousands of dollars to dance, but would have them do commercial sex acts. It was reported that the sex acts took place in New Hanover County.

The defendants are:

∎ Christopher Todd Evans was charged with 166 felonies related to human trafficking and narcotics violations in late April. On Tuesday, May 23, the task force served Christopher Todd Evans with an additional 62 counts of Human Trafficking related to an ongoing investigation. It brings an additional 229 felonies related to an illegitimate company he operated called Cape Fear Escorts. His bond is now $4.5 million.

∎ Christopher Slate Arrowood was charged with 80 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution.

∎ Chandler David Anderson was charged with 66 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution.

∎ Dustin Lee Anderson was charged with 16 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution.

∎ Michael Hunter Snow was charged with 6 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution.

∎ Jesse Earl Bright was charged with 4 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution.

In a news release, authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4162. Tips may also be sent through text to the number or online at https://www.nhcgov.com/1066/Submit-a-Crime-Tip

What's next?

Although the names of defendants will appear on administrative court calendars in the upcoming months, the trial may not officially start until January 2024.

