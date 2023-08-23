Suspects get away with only $20 in quarters after burglarizing Gwinnett businesses, police say
Police are searching for those responsible for breaking into Gwinnett County businesses and only getting away with $20 in quarters.
Just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 8, Gwinnett County officers were called to the Shoppes at Lake Lucerne plaza on Stone Mountain Highway in incorporated Lilburn in regard to a business alarm going off.
When officers arrived, they saw that the front glass for two of the businesses, Nazret Food Mart and Gutbusters Breakfast, had been shattered.
Police said after further investigation, it appeared that the suspects tried to break into a third business but failed.
Gwinnett County officials said the suspects stole $20 in quarters from one of the businesses before driving away in a white Hyundai Elantra with no tag.
Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.
