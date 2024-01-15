Suspects get bear-sprayed after ramming stolen Kia into Everett potshop

Snohomish County deputies are investigating after suspects reportedly drove a stolen car into the side of an Everett potshop.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, suspects arrived at the potshop at 2:30 a.m. in three cars, all of them Kias. One of them drove into the side of the building, before a bystander who saw it all happen ran up and bear-sprayed them inside the car.

KIRO 7 spoke to one person with the potshop who said that the damage was so extensive that it “pushed the building backwards.”

“It all went down in minutes,” he described. “They got bear-sprayed so they ended up leaving with nothing.”

Deputies recovered two of the three cars, while the suspects got away in the third.

(Cont.) A witness confronted the suspects who fled the scene. The vehicles involved are believe to have been stolen. There have been no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/5xZNK69QMK — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 15, 2024