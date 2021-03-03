Suspects Who Beat Asian Pizzeria Owner Unconscious in Pennsylvania Identified

Carl Samson
·2 min read

Three suspects have been identified in connection with a violent robbery that allegedly left a pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania unconscious last month.The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred outside Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria at 674 E. Marshall Street on Feb. 19.

Ying Ngov, 56, was working when she spotted three young men looking at her business that night. Two went inside and allegedly stole beers, so she ran after them.“I say, ‘You don’t pay for beer yet’ and they walked out. They don’t want to pay,” Ngov told 6ABC. “They keep running. So I run too.”Ngov borrowed her neighbor’s snow shovel to protect herself. Unfortunately, she was still outnumbered.The video shows Ngov coming face-to-face with one of the suspects before being shoved to the ground. She got back on her feet but another punched her down to the pile of snow.The suspects continued to beat up Ngov, who allegedly blacked out.“I don’t know nothing from when they beat me up until I get up,” she added.On Monday, the Norristown Police Department issued arrest warrants for brothers Justin and Kevin Cassidy, both 19, of Aston, Delaware County. They are facing robbery and assault charges.A warrant was also issued for Justin Croson, also 19, of Seven Valleys, York County. He is facing an aggravated assault charge for allegedly starting the attack.Ngov is an immigrant from China. She suffered a bruise on her face and struggled to eat in the aftermath.“I just want them to be nice to everybody else. Don’t hurt the people like that,” Ngov told NBC10.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to call Detective CJ Leeds at (610) 270-1476 or email NPDTips@norristown.org.Feature Images via 6ABC (left; screenshot) and Norristown Police Department (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Donates $14 Million to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

Tinder Users Are Setting their Location to Wuhan to Get the'Real Scoop' About COVID-19

California Will Finally Apologize For Putting Japanese Americans in Concentration Camps During WWII

Elementary School Worker Beaten at Bus Stop in Rosemead, Loses Part of His Finger

Recommended Stories

  • Mitt Romney knocked unconscious and needed stitches after weekend fall

    The Utah senator was visiting his grandchildren over the weekend when he fell

  • Kentucky man vanishes at Grand Canyon, officials say. He’s been missing for a week

    A Kentucky man is missing after visiting Grand Canyon National Park, officials say.

  • A Japanese entrepreneur is selecting 8 people for the first civilian trip to the moon and you could join the crew

    Pre-registration for the trip is open through March 14, and an initial screening process will begin March 21, according to the mission website.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Venezuela uses pretrial detention as a punishment, rights group says

    Nearly three-quarters of all individuals detained in Venezuela for what rights group Penal Forum considers political reasons are awaiting trial, the group said on Monday, arguing it is a sign that authorities use pretrial detention as a punishment. Venezuelan law states that pretrial detention cannot last more than two years, Penal Forum's directors Alfredo Romero and Gonzalo Himiob told reporters, noting that 49 of the 323 individuals they consider political prisoners have been detained for longer than that amount of time.

  • Hannity vows no 'rush to judgment' on Cuomo sex harassment claims

    'Hannity' host Sean Hannity explores Democrats' double standards regarding past misconduct allegations

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • I made Paula Deen's 1-bowl butter cake, and it may be the easiest dessert I've ever baked

    This delicious Gooey Butter Cake dessert from Paula Deen uses ingredients I already had in my pantry, like cake mix, and cleaning up was a breeze.

  • Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

    Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. The announcement comes as the Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies are taking heat from Congress in contentious hearings this week on their handling of the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Mike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election lies

    Former Vice President Mike Pence broke his silence Wednesday with an op-ed in The Daily Signal, criticizing congressional Democrats for their voter reform push and giving new life to former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Despite being a central target of the mob that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 because of his refusal to answer Trump's call to somehow block the Electoral College certification, Pence claimed the election was "marked by significant irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside election law." He said he shares "the concerns of millions of Americans" about its integrity, suggesting he still hasn't fully broken with Trump on the matter. For many people, the show of loyalty was baffling. That said, Pence's op-ed didn't outright call the 2020 vote fraudulent. Rather, he framed its outcome as uncertain so he could launch into his argument about why Congress should not pass HR 1, the For the People Act, which includes measures such as required early voting and same-day voter registration in every state. Pence called the bill "an unconstitutional power grab" with the sole goal of giving "leftists a permanent, unfair, and unconstitutional advantage in our political system." Read the full op-ed at The Daily Signal. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceGermany's vaccine rollout has a healthcare.gov problemThe biggest jazz star you've never heard of

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Several cruise trips have already been cancelled this year. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's 2018 tour was 'stressful' for staff and left one aide visibly upset

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s autumn 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga was “stressful” for staff, with at least one aide visibly upset after a discussion with the Duchess. One engagement in particular has long been shrouded in mystery, with no credible explanation given as to why the Duchess was abruptly whisked from a market in Fiji’s capital Suva, cutting short the visit. At the time, even palace aides appeared confused about what had happened, with a succession of contradictory briefings. The engagement was organised to allow Meghan to learn more about a UN Women's project called Markets for Change, which promotes women's empowerment in marketplaces throughout the Pacific. Sources have now claimed that the Duchess was upset when she saw branding for UN Women, an organisation she had worked with before. Meghan had allegedly said she would only go to the market if there was no branding for the organisation, a source told the Times, although the reason behind it is unknown.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • Which activities are safe once you're fully vaccinated? Experts say movies, travel, and family gatherings are on the table

    Public-health experts say it's probably safe for vaccinated people to meet for dinner or gather together indoors.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • Lakers star LeBron James to miss first game of season

    Lakers star LeBron James will miss his first game of the season Wednesday after staying in L.A. when the team traveled Tuesday night to Sacramento.

  • Texas isn't the only state lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Here's how 11 other states and cities are easing lockdowns, despite the CDC insisting that 'now is not the time.'

    As Texas ended its mask mandate, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Michigan - as well as Chicago and San Francisco - all eased some COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Wisconsin hunters kill 216 wolves in less than 60 hours, sparking uproar

    Kills quickly exceeded statewide limit, forcing the state to end the hunting season early Gray wolves in the North American wilderness. Photograph: GatorDawg/Getty Images/iStockphoto Hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed 216 gray wolves last week during the state’s 2021 wolf hunting season – more than 82% above the authorities’ stated quota, sparking uproar among animal-lovers and conservationists, according to reports. The kills all took place in less than 60 hours, quickly exceeding Wisconsin’s statewide stated limit of 119 animals. As a result, Wisconsin’s department of natural resources ended the season, which was scheduled to span one week, four days early. While department officials were reportedly surprised by the number of gray wolves killed, they described the population as “robust, resilient” and expressed confidence in managing the numbers “properly going forward”. Most of the animals were killed by hunters who used “trailing hounds”, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The state’s overkill was exacerbated by Wisconsin law that mandates 24-hour notice of season closure, rather than immediate notification. Natural resources department officials also sold 1,547 permits this season, about 13 hunters or trappers per wolf under the quota’s target number. This equated to twice as many permits as normal – and marked the highest ratio of any season so far. State authorities had a total culling goal of 200 wolves, in an attempt to stabilize their population. As Native American tribes claimed a quota of 81 wolves, this left 119 for the state-licensed trappers and hunters. Because the tribes consider wolves sacred, they typically use their allotment to protect, not kill, them. “Should we, would we, could we have [closed the season] sooner? Yes.” Eric Lobner, DNR wildlife director, said, according to the Journal Sentinel. “Did we go over? We did. Was that something we wanted to have happen? Absolutely not.” The overshoot, which has never exceeded 10 wolves in prior seasons, spurred criticism. Megan Nicholson, who directs Wisconsin’s chapter of the Humane Society of the United States, commented in a statement: “This is a deeply sad and shameful week for Wisconsin.” She added: “This week’s hunt proves that now, more than ever, gray wolves need federal protections restored to protect them from short-sighted and lethal state management,” Nicholson also said. This hunt comes in the wake of federal policy, and local litigation, that stripped gray wolves of protection. In the 1950s gray wolves, which are native to Wisconsin, were extirpated from the state due to years of unregulated hunting. Heightened protections, such as the federal 1973 Endangered Species Act, helped the population rebound. Following the implementation of these protections, gray wolves emerged and spread from a northern Minnesota “stronghold”, the Journal Sentinel said. The implications of these protections were sweeping: while the gray wolf population had dropped to about 1,000 by the 1970s, the number now totals about 6,000 in the lower 48 states. The gray wolf was delisted for protection in 2012, however. Wisconsin officials subsequently provided three hunting and trapping seasons. In 2012, 117 wolves were killed; in 2013, 257; and in 2014, 154. A federal judge, in response to a lawsuit from wildlife advocates, decided in December 2014 that the gray wolf must be put back on the Endangered Species List. In October 2020, the Trump administration removed the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List. A Kansas-based hunting advocacy group filed suit against Wisconsin’s department of natural resources in January over its decision not to provide a gray wolf hunting or trapping season this winter. This legal action reportedly “forced” the department to hold a season before February ended. The season was also the first to take place in February, the gray wolf’s breeding season. Advocates have worried that killing pregnant wolves could have an even greater impact on their population, possibly disrupting packs. Because officials rushed to open the season, there was dramatically limited opportunity for legally mandated consultation with Native American tribes, the newspaper also notes. “This season trampled over the tribes’ treaty rights, the Wisconsin public and professional wildlife stewardship,” a representative for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission reportedly said.

  • Poll: Americans are more interested in getting stimulus than in seeing bipartisanship support for bill

    Americans are more interested in seeing $1,400 stimulus checks issued to Americans faster than see any potential bill receive bipartisan support, according to a recent Monmouth poll.