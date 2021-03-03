Suspects Who Beat Asian Pizzeria Owner Unconscious in Pennsylvania Identified
Three suspects have been identified in connection with a violent robbery that allegedly left a pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania unconscious last month.The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred outside Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria at 674 E. Marshall Street on Feb. 19.
Ying Ngov, 56, was working when she spotted three young men looking at her business that night. Two went inside and allegedly stole beers, so she ran after them.“I say, ‘You don’t pay for beer yet’ and they walked out. They don’t want to pay,” Ngov told 6ABC. “They keep running. So I run too.”Ngov borrowed her neighbor’s snow shovel to protect herself. Unfortunately, she was still outnumbered.The video shows Ngov coming face-to-face with one of the suspects before being shoved to the ground. She got back on her feet but another punched her down to the pile of snow.The suspects continued to beat up Ngov, who allegedly blacked out.“I don’t know nothing from when they beat me up until I get up,” she added.On Monday, the Norristown Police Department issued arrest warrants for brothers Justin and Kevin Cassidy, both 19, of Aston, Delaware County. They are facing robbery and assault charges.A warrant was also issued for Justin Croson, also 19, of Seven Valleys, York County. He is facing an aggravated assault charge for allegedly starting the attack.Ngov is an immigrant from China. She suffered a bruise on her face and struggled to eat in the aftermath.“I just want them to be nice to everybody else. Don’t hurt the people like that,” Ngov told NBC10.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to call Detective CJ Leeds at (610) 270-1476 or email NPDTips@norristown.org.Feature Images via 6ABC (left; screenshot) and Norristown Police Department (right)
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Donates $14 Million to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine
Tinder Users Are Setting their Location to Wuhan to Get the'Real Scoop' About COVID-19
California Will Finally Apologize For Putting Japanese Americans in Concentration Camps During WWII
Elementary School Worker Beaten at Bus Stop in Rosemead, Loses Part of His Finger