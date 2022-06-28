Suspects break into garage, steal catalytic converter from church van, police say

Memphis Police hope you recognize the car used during a church burglary near Westwood on Friday.

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) released photos and video of the suspects’ unique-looking and easily-identifiable car used during the burglary.

It is a multicolor Chevy Equinox with mismatched painted panels, heavy damage on the driver’s side, and a driver-side rear donut tire.

The burglary happened on June 24 at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in the 1700 block of West Shelby Drive.

According to MPD, video surveillance captured the suspects entering a garage by cutting the door lock.

They stole gasoline and a catalytic converter from a church van, police said.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

