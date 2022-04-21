Suspects in burglary, fire at Louisiana's lieutenant governor home detained in Tuscaloosa

Two suspects in a burglary and fire at the home of Louisiana's lieutenant governor were taken into custody Wednesday by Tuscaloosa police.

Robert Kelly and Angela Goodfellow, both 43, are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail awaiting extradition to Louisiana where they will face charges of burglary and simple arson, according to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Kelly and Goodfellow are accused of breaking into the home of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in Plaquemines Parish last week and stealing thousands of dollars worth of sports memorabilia, rare coins and other collectibles before setting the house on fire.

TPD officers received a tip that Kelly and Goodfellow were in a maroon Jeep Cherokee near a business on Skyland Boulevard around 2:52 p.m. and the suspects were taken into custody a short time afterward.

