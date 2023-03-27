Suspects in burglary at UPS center in Taylor jailed

Mar. 27—The two Philadephia area men charged in connection with a weekend burglary at the UPS distribution center in Taylor remained in Lackawanna County Prison on Monday.

Unable to post bail, Nafesse S. Lakie, 18, and Thomas Varney Ballah, 20, await preliminary hearings 11 a.m. April 5.

Lakie and Ballah, along with a 17-year-old girl, were arrested Saturday afternoon after borough police say a UPS security guard interrupted a burglary at the center in the Stauffer Industrial Park.

The guard discovered one of the men, later identied as Lakie, inside the warehouse looking through packages with the juvenile, police said.

The trio fled in a vehicle that crashed into a bridge abutment at Industrial Park Road and Oak Street, where the male suspects took off on foot, police said.

Lakie was taken into custody in a wooded area off North Main Street, while Ballah was later located outside the Taylor Community Center, police said.

Police charged Lakie, of 145 Power Lane, Upper Darby, with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest on foot, theft by unlawful taking and corruption of minors.

He was held on $75,000 bail after arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Terrence Gallagher.

Ballah, of 180 Park Place, Lansdowne, was charged with conspiracy, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest on foot, corruption of minors and reckless driving. Gallagher set his bail at $50,000.

Police said the juvenile, who originally falsely claimed she was abducted at gunpoint by the men and initially provided a fake name, faces unspecified charges.

