Suspects in case of child locked in dog kennel in Davidson County get additional charges

Court gavel

The three people arrested in Davidson County after a nine-year-old boy was found locked in an outdoor dog kennel in October have had 19 additional criminal charges issued, and their bond amounts increased to $1 million.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about further digital evidence collected during the investigation and in consultation with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.

As a result, Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr, and Sarah Starr were charged with several additional child abuse charges.

Sarah Starr was charged with seven additional counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury, three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and one count of misdemeanor child abuse. She was previously charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment. Her bond was increased from $100,000 to a $1 million secured bond.

Jonathan Starr received two additional counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He was previously charged with one count of felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment. His bond was increased from $100,000 to $1 million secured bond.

Barnes was additionally charged with two counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury, two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of misdemeanor child abuse. She was previously charged with one count of felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale/distribution of a controlled substance.

Barnes was previously convicted of identity theft in 2004. Her bond remained at $300,000 secured.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 19, the sheriff's office received an anonymous call from a citizen who reported there was a child locked in an outdoor dog kennel on Cress Road in Lexington and that they believed the child had been there overnight.

Officers responded to the residence and after climbing the farm-style gate in the driveway located a 9-year-old boy locked in an outdoor dog kennel with a padlock.

The warrant stated that the boy was only wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. At the time of discovery, the temperature was 28 degrees and there was visible frost on the ground.

According to law enforcement, while being assessed by Davidson County EMS, the 9-year-old made the statement that he had been “living outside since April” and that “he did not have a room in the house because he lived outdoors”.

He was transported to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for evaluation and was later released on the same date.

After securing the child with EMS, Davidson County Deputies forced entry into the residence and encountered Sarah Starr, who made a “spontaneous utterance that she did not know the combination to the lock on the kennel, only the aunt knew it”, according to the search warrant.

During a search of the residence, officers took custody of an 8-month-old boy and a 4-year-old boy. Officers also determined an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl also resided at the home but were at school at the time.

According to the search warrant, Starr stated the 9-year-old boy was not her biological child, and his mother is no longer in his life. Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputies said her husband, Jonathan Starr, was identified as the biological father of the nine-year-old.

Detective with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office contacted Davidson County Social Services to respond to the scene. Davidson County Social Services has taken protective custody of the five children.

According to law enforcement, the residence was owned by Barnes, the aunt of Sarah Starr. During a search of the property, officers discovered a marijuana plant in the bedroom and over 12 pounds (202 ounces) of a “leafy green substance” in containers at different locations on the property.

Other property that was seized included three surveillance cameras, two field cameras and a semi-automatic pistol with ammunition rounds.

The three suspects were transported to the Davidson County Magistrates Office, where Jonathan and Sarah Starr were both given a $100,000 secured bond at the time. Barnes was given a $300,000 secured bond.

All three suspects are scheduled for their first court appearance on Nov. 10.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Suspects in child locked in dog kennel in Davidson Co. face more charges