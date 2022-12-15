Suspects cashed forged checks totaling over $31K at Marshall County banks, officials say

Authorities in Marshall County, Miss., are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in a scheme involving multiple forged checks.

On Dec. 5, an investigator took a report of check forgery.

During the investigation, seven fraudulent checks totaling $31,077 were discovered, officials said.

The suspects cashed the checks at multiple Unity Bank branches.

The suspects are five men using false identities, officials said.

If you have any information, contact the Marshall County Sheriff Department at 662-252-1311.

The sheriff’s department is offering a substantial reward for an arrest leading to conviction.

