Suspects caught on camera burglarizing New Era Sound in Lompoc, fleeing in Mercedes-Benz

May 5—Two male suspects wearing face masks were captured on a surveillance camera early Sunday, smashing the front window of New Era Sound in Lompoc before burglarizing the business and fleeing with merchandise.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. when two unidentified male suspects were seen breaking into the business located in the 900 block of North H Street and stealing subwoofers, according to Merwyn Pamarang, 48, owner of the business. He estimates the damage at $2,000 to $5,000.

Pamarang later filed a report with the Lompoc Police Department, which is investigating the incident. Police officials confirmed the veracity of the surveillance video this week.

"It's actually nuts to watch the video and see how nonchalant these guys are," said Pamarang, who added he was surprised by the swiftness of the suspects, although they did appear to struggle getting into the business and hauling out the subwoofers.

Shortly before the break-in, a car described as a 2003 or 2004 Mercedes-Benz 300 is seen backing up to the entrance before the driver gets out and shatters the front window with a spark plug. He then kicks out the three-quarters-inch-thick glass with his feet before both males gain entry, according to Pamarang.

Once inside, one suspect handed at least two subwoofers to the other suspect, who stacked them in the Mercedes-Benz before jumping into the car and driving away, according to Pamarang, who estimated the incident took about two minutes.

Pamarang was out of town camping when the burglary occurred but said he drove to his business immediately after receiving an alarm alert. The break-in marks the first time the business was burglarized in the 20 years since Pamarang opened, he said.

"It's irritating, and you don't know if it was a customer scoping you out or what," Pamarang said.

One suspect is described as Hispanic, about 5 foot feet, 8 inches tall and weighing no more than 180 pounds. The other suspect, captured on video driving the vehicle, was reportedly wearing Chuck Taylor Converse-brand shoes, according to Pamarang.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-875-8159.