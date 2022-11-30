Suspects caught on camera celebrating after deadly Atlantic Station shooting, police say

Atlanta police have released surveillance video of the moments after a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station in midtown over the weekend.

Police said a large group of minors got into a dispute shortly after they were escorted out of Atlantic Station for curfew violations and unruly behavior.

Video shows a group of teenagers walking in midtown Atlanta and at the Arts Center MARTA station just minutes after the shooting.

Investigators say the teens appear to be celebrating because they believed they had shot their intended target.

Zyion Charles, 12, who was in 7th grade at KIPP Soul Academy, was one of six young people shot after the large fight broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Saturday night.

On Wednesday, Channel 2 Action News learned a second child, 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, had died from injuries he sustained in the shooting. Jackson had been in critical condition since the shooting.

Detectives say they are looking to identify all of the people seen in the video, but are focusing on the two they believe to be the shooters: one in a bright yellow and black hoodie with a smiley face on it and a second in a blue hoodie with white letters.

A curfew remains in place at Atlantic Station that requires all minors to be accompanied by an adult after 3 p.m.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of $10,000 for information on who the two young men may be. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

