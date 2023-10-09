Suspects caught on camera lighting car on fire

One of two suspects caught on surveillance cameras lighting a car on fire at a senior living facility in San Bernardino has been arrested, authorities announced.

Footage of the incident posted to the San Bernardino Police Department’s social media shows the two suspects, a male and female, in the act of igniting the vehicle.

One of the suspects is seen smashing the passenger side window and pouring a flammable liquid into the parked, unoccupied car. The second suspect then lights a piece of paper on fire and tosses it through the window.

The car is fully engulfed in flames within a matter of minutes, and the man and woman flee the scene.

A male and female suspect captured on surveillance cameras setting a car on fire outside a senior living facility. (SBPD)

A vehicle outside a senior living facility in San Bernardino seen on fire after it was intentional set ablaze. (SBPD)

A vehicle outside a senior living facility in San Bernardino seen smoldering after it was intentionally set ablaze. (SBPD)

While reviewing the video, SBPD detectives recognized the male suspect from a previous felony case, locate him and take him into custody. He’s facing multiple felony charges.

The female suspect seen in the video remains at-large and has a warrant out for her arrest.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino Police Department.

