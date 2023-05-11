Suspects caught on tape after a Broward murder. Detectives need help identifying them

Three men suspected of being involved in a Broward murder were caught on tape in late April. Now, investigators are turning to the public for help identifying them.

On the evening of April 27, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue found a man behind a building near the 7400 block of Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale. He had been shot several times. Area residents told Local 10 News they heard arguing before the assailants opened fire.

The man was then airlifted to Broward Health North, where he died.

A photo of the red Honda Accord deputies believe is linked to the April 27 shooting.

BSO also released pictures of a red Honda Accord with stock rims, thought to be driven after the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Homicide Det. John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. You can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).