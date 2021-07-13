Suspects caught in Windsor accused of shooting 4 in Hartford: police

Jul. 13—One of the juveniles arrested Thursday in Windsor after a shooting and chase from Hartford told police that he fired his gun to "fit in" with the group, according to police reports about the incident.

The teen said he started shooting at the same time as everyone else when someone in the SUV said, "There he is," police reports say.

One of the victims said he is the father of a 3-year-old boy killed on Nelson Street in April and said he believed the same people were responsible for both incidents.

He told police that he was inside a store at the intersection when he heard gun shots. He was struck by gunfire as he attempted to exit and stumbled back inside, he told police.

After the shooting, Hartford police pursued the vehicle into Windsor, eventually finding three juveniles and two 18-year-olds hiding in the area of Carriage Way and Drummer Drive.

The two 18-year-olds, Ja'Kye Preston and Sean Chung, of Hartford, were charged with first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit that crime, carrying a pistol without a permit, and third-degree larceny.

Police have not identified the juveniles.

The police reports supporting their arrests provide the following details:

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, a Hartford police detective monitoring security cameras observed a shooting take place at the intersections of Nelson and Garden streets.

The detective saw five people shoot from a white SUV that he recognized as the one used in an assault on July 5. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Massachusetts on July 3.

Based on past shooting incidents, police believed that the shooters would flee out of the city in the direction of Bloomfield, and pursued the vehicle as it weaved through traffic at high speeds.

Police followed as the SUV drove onto Interstate 91, tried losing police on Exit 37, and then finally got off Exit 39/41. Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a brief time, then found it unoccupied on Settlement Hill Road in Windsor.

The search included police from Hartford, Windsor, and state police, and a tracking dog from East Hartford. The tracking dog led police on an extensive trail that ended with them finding the suspects.

Officers arriving at the scene of the shooting found the intersection riddled with shell casings and projectiles.

Police located three victims at the scene, who were transported to the hospital, and a fourth victim arrived at the hospital on his own.

Each of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, but all were expected to survive. One victim had wounds to his back, an arm, and both legs, while others suffered abdominal wounds.

