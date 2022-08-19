Suspects use chains, truck to steal ATM from Huber Heights bank; police investigating

Huber Heights police are investigating after suspects stole an ATM from a bank early Friday morning.

Police were called to a report of a suspicious truck parked near the Get Air in the 6000 block of Chambersburg Road but did not find anything, according to a Huber Heights police spokesperson.

About four hours later, around 4:30 a.m., police were called back out to the Chase Bank located near the first business they responded to.

Police found that a truck had rammed an ATM and threw chains around it, the spokesperson said. The suspects were able to pull the ATM from the base and drove off with it, but didn’t make it far.

Police were able to recover the truck and ATM, but the suspects had left the scene, the spokesperson said. The location where the truck and the ATM were found was not immediately available.

The internal safe was still in tact and it appeared that no money was taken, according to the spokesperson.

No arrests have been made at the time of this reporting.

