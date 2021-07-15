Suspects charged with misdemeanors after Tuesday foot chase

Jul. 14—TUPELO — A police officer chasing three suspects in a possible shooting was attacked by a dog and discharged his weapon.

The dog was not injured. The suspects were captured a short time later.

According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers in the area of Hibner Street off West Jackson Street heard gunshots around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday July 13. While attempting to make contact with three male suspects, the suspects fled on foot.

"During that exchange, one TPD officer was bitten by a dog and discharged his firearm in an attempt to get the dog to stop biting," McDougald said. "The dog was not hit but did release and was later secured by the owner."

The officer suffered lacerations, deep puncture wounds and bruising to the leg. He was treated and released that night.

The suspects, two juveniles and an adult, were later captured in the area. An 18-year-old from Guntown was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to comply. The juveniles, both 17, will face charges in Lee County Youth Court.

A magazine for a semi automatic pistol was located in the area where initial contact took place however a search of the area did not reveal the firearm.

