Suspects charged in Montgomery riverfront brawl still at large, police say

Three suspects facing charges for attacking a Black dockworker in Alabama were expected to turn themselves in to police Tuesday afternoon, but so far, only one has turned up.

A video of the incident went viral over the weekend, showing a racially divided brawl at a Montgomery waterfront as a group of white people attacked the worker, allegedly over a dispute surrounding the parking of their pontoon boat.

As of Wednesday morning, two of the three suspects facing misdemeanor assault charges still have not presented themselves to police, said Major Saba Coleman, public information officer for the Montgomery Police Department.

The two suspects still at large have been identified as 23-year-old Allen Todd and 25-year-old Zachery Shipman. Richard Roberts, 48, was the lone suspect to have already turned himself in. All three men are white, reports MSNBC.

During a television appearance Wednesday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed claimed the two suspects “should be coming in hopefully before the end of the day.”

Reed added that officials are “very intently looking at all facets of this case,” which include allegations of racial slurs being hurled along with punches.

“To see something like this happen in our city is problematic,” Reed said.

Earlier in the week, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert reported that, after viewing the video of the incident, police are expected to bring more charges against the suspects, although hate crime charges are unlikely.

Authorities confirmed that a group of white boaters attacked the Black dockworker, Damien Pickett, as he was attempting to get them to move their pontoon out of the way of an oncoming riverboat.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police have already questioned 13 people involved in the melee, according to Albert.