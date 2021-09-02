Suspects charged with new offenses

Sep. 2—HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who was charged last year with illegal possession of a firearm is facing new charges, including carrying dangerous weapons. A woman whom police identified as the man's girlfriend was also charged with a number of offenses.

Both were ordered held without bail after their bail was revoked on pending cases.

Police charged Leonardo Lucret, 40, of 5 Vine St., Apt. 3 with possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense), and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles and a three-foot long stick altered with screws).

Police charged Lindsey Godfrey, 40, of the same address, with fentanyl trafficking of more than 10 grams, drinking alcohol from an open container, operating under the influence of drugs, and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles and a three-foot long stick altered with screws).

Both were arraigned on the charges Monday, Aug. 23, in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $5,000 cash on Lucret and $3,000 on Godfrey, however, he revoked their bail on pending cases and ordered both held without bail pending pretrial hearings scheduled for Sept. 20.

Last September, Haverhill police charged Lucret — who was living in Lawrence at the time — with possession of a firearm — a 9 mm Luger loaded with five rounds — without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

At Lucret's arraignment in Haverhill District Court, a judge set bail at $10,000 cash but according to court officials, Lucret was successful in having his bail reduced to $1,000, which he posted on Dec. 2, 2020, and was released. The case is pending, court officials said.

Police said Lucret has a long criminal history involving drugs.

Godfrey was recently charged with assault and battery on a household member and was released on personal recognizance.

According to a police report, on Aug. 20 at noon, police were dispatched to Godfrey's apartment on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police said a teenager in the home told them that Godfrey pushed and shoved her, pulled her hair and spit on her. The teen also told police that Lucret threatened to assault her, which is why she ran out of the house and called police.

Story continues

Later that day, on Aug. 20 at 10:45 p.m., police were sent to the Taco Bell on Main Street in Monument Square for a report of a driver sleeping in the drive-thru.

When police arrived, a brown, 2018 Volvo Cross Country was exiting the drive-thru and was stopped.

Police said Godfrey, who was behind the wheel of the Volvo, denied sleeping in the drive-thru and said she was just having a conversation with her passenger, Lucret.

Godfrey told police that a woman who was behind her in the drive-thru had knocked on the window of her vehicle to ask if she was OK, and that she did not know why the woman did that, the report said. Godfrey denied taking drugs or consuming alcohol, the report said.

Police said Godfrey showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics. Police said they administered field sobriety tests in the parking lot next to the drive-thru, and based on the results, they arrested Godfrey for driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said a search of Godfrey's Volvo turned up an open bottle of Fireball alcohol and what appeared to be a crack pipe wrapped in tissue. Police said they searched Godfrey's purse and found two twist bags containing a tan powdery substance believed to be fentanyl.

As Lucret attempted to leave the scene, police stopped him and searched him, the report said. Lucret told police he had a bag of crack cocaine in his pocket, leading police to arrest Lucret as well, the report said.

A search of the vehicle also turned up brass knuckles, a folding knife, and a 3-foot stick altered with screws, the report said.