Suspects charged with planning to use drone to drop drugs into Augusta State Medical Prison

Three people were recently arrested after Grovetown officers found them allegedly attempting to deliver narcotics to the Augusta State Medical Prison Friday via drone.

Gerald Jiminez, 28, of Grovetown; Joslynn Apaisa, 26, of Grovetown; and, Isreal Walters, 28, of Augusta, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They were all committed to the Columbia County Detention Center.

At about 11:40 p.m. Friday, Grovetown Police Department officers saw Jiminez and Apaisa walking near the dead end of Railroad Avenue at its border of the Augusta State Medical Prison property, according to a news release.

Three suspects are accused of trying to drop drugs via drone at Augusta State Medical Prison late Friday.

Officers interviewed the pair and searched Jiminez's backpack, which he was wearing, according to the release. A remote-control drone and two vacuum sealed packages were in the backpack – one contained more than a pound of marijuana and the other contained more than a pound of methamphetamine.

The drone was "outfitted with a hook and release mechanism" and Jiminez had additional drone parts in a separate fanny pack on his waist, according to the release.

While officers were speaking with Jiminez and Apaisa, Walters drove up to the group and said he was there to give a ride to Apaisa, despite Jiminez’s vehicle being parked a short distance away, according to the release. Walters was detained while the investigation continued.

Three suspects are accused of trying to drop drugs via drone at Augusta State Medical Prison late Friday.

During questioning back at the department, Jiminez and Apaisa admitted to being in the area to deliver narcotics to the Augusta State Medical Prison via drone, according to the release. Investigators learned Walters was "familiar with the plan" and "may have been in the area acting as a lookout."

Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said the department is working with the Department of Corrections and more charges will likely be forthcoming.

Thomson shooting: Thomson shooting upgraded to homicide after 13-year-old victim dies

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Suspects caught using drone to drop drugs at Augusta prison