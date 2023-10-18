Suspects charged with starting fight at Evans High School in Columbia County, gun found

A person who is not an Evans High School student was detained Tuesday for starting a fight on campus while possessing a gun.

During dismissal, the school's parking lot monitor contacted Columbia County School District Police after two people refused to leave campus, according to a news release.

Before leaving the parking lot, the suspects initiated a fight, according to the release. The suspects were stopped in a neighboring parking lot and detained by Columbia County School District Police.

One of the suspects had a gun, according to the release. The suspects are facing a number of felony charges.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

No verbal threats were made against students, staff or the school, according to the release.

Fort Gordon fight: Video of 2020 brawl at Fort Gordon resurfaces on TikTok with more than 10 million views

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Police arrest suspects at Evans High School in Columbia County