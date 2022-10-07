Suspects charged in Valdosta murder case

Oct. 7—VALDOSTA — Two suspects are in jail following a late Thursday night homicide on North St. Augustine Road.

Jeremiah Dyson, 26, of Valdosta is charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Cameron Loveday, 27, of Valdosta is charged with felony murder (party to the crime), felony aggravated assault (party to the crime) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (party to the crime), according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Friday afternoon.

They are charged in connection with the shooting death of Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta, police said.

At 10:47 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Valdosta police officers responded to The Gables, 1415 North St. Augustine Road, following several 911 calls reporting a person had been shot, according to the VPD.

People were giving first aid to Harrison when officers arrived at the scene. He "had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest," police said.

"Officers assisted in providing first aid to Harrison until emergency medical services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center," police said. "Harrison was later pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Police investigators learned Harrison had an argument with two of his neighbors; all three men knew each other, police said. During the argument, one neighbor pulled a gun and shot Harrison, police said.

Police took Dyson into custody at his residence without incident. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Loveday; they received information about his location. Detectives contacted him and took him in to custody without incident. Loveday was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives continue investigating the case and further charges are pending, police said.

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Harrison's family. This is another senseless act of violence in our community which should not have happened and now lives have changed forever," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.