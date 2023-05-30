Suspects crash head-on with Rutherford police car while fleeing alleged burglary

A Newark man was arrested with a juvenile, whom police are calling his accomplice, after the two allegedly burglarized a Rutherford home Tuesday morning and then crashed head-on with a police cruiser in an attempt to dodge authorities as officers gave chase, borough police said.

Officers responded to a home on Riverside Terrace in response to the burglary and saw the suspects fleeing in a car stolen from West Orange, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said.

The resulting chase ended when the 18-year-old Newark man, who was driving the alleged getaway vehicle, collided with a Rutherford patrol car on West Passaic Avenue. The officer driving the cruiser was released later that day after receiving medical treatment, Russo said.

Neither suspect was injured.

Authorities charged the 18-year-old with burglary, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of burglary tools, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Additionally, both suspects were charged with hindering apprehension and attempted burglary.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 18-year-old suspect remained in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a court hearing. The juvenile suspect, whom Russo declined to identify by age or hometown, was released to the custody of a family member.

