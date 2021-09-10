Three suspects are in custody following a Thursday shooting that resulted in seven residents being injured, according to a report from the Illinois State Police.

Seven people, including one juvenile, were wounded during a shooting that occurred at approximately 4 p.m. local time near Martin Luther King Drive and 6th Street in East St. Louis, Illinois, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Examiner. The six adult victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals, while the juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital by agents from the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group, officials said. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

COLORADO CITY AGREES TO $3 MILLION SETTLEMENT IN LAWSUIT OVER VIOLENT ARREST OF ELDERLY WOMAN WITH DEMENTIA

A manhunt for the alleged shooters occurred Thursday night after the suspects fled the scene following the shooting, according to KMOV-TV. Authorities found the three suspects at 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the basement of a partially demolished building on St. Louis Avenue, after which they were taken into custody, the police report stated.

A vehicle was involved in a collision with a MetroLink train shortly after the shooting at a crossing that was also located on Martin Luther King Drive, the police report added. Metro St. Louis did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for information about the car collision.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Illinois saw other violence prior to Thursday's shooting. In Chicago, 66 residents were shot over Labor Day weekend, prompting the Chicago Police Department's superintendent to implore the community to come forward with relevant information to protect "the safety of our babies."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Illinois, Law, Gun Violence, Crime, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Suspects in custody following Illinois shooting that left seven wounded: Police